‘Why’d you drive off?’: Family in search of hit-and-run driver that caused crash injuring two teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hit and run crash sends one teen to the hospital and injures another. Now, their family wants the driver, who fled the scene, found.

Suszanna Sproat, 19, was rushed to the hospital to get staples on her head following the hit and run crash.

She wonders how different it would have ended if her friend wasn’t there or coherent enough to call 911.

“If someone wasn’t there to like be there with me, I could be dead,” Sproat said.

Sproat and friend Geoffrey Quinn were driving from south Kansas City to Raymore early Sunday morning.

Sproat said the unknown driver was attempting to switch lanes on the highway – that’s when she and Quinn were hit from behind going close to 70 mph.

“I feel the car start to spin out,” Quinn said. “So, I reach over and I grab the wheel so we don’t flip.”

Quinn said the dark SUV pummeled their car into the median pushing it about 20 more yards before disappearing down the highway.

“After we had stopped I put my hand to my head ‘cause I was like oh my head hurts and I had felt the blood run down my head,” Sproat said.

She has a mild concussion and a two cenimeter gash in the back of her head that needed three staples.

“It just sucks,” Quinn said. “I’m just really happy that I’m here.”

Before Sproat was even rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, she said the driver that caused this mess immediately left the scene.

“It makes me sick that a human could do that to someone, just leave two like children stranded on the side of the road, like leave them for dead basically,” Sproat said.

Now, they just want to find the driver. Quinn remembers the person was driving a newer dark colored SUV with tinted windows.

“I just want to know why, why’d you drive off?” Quinn asked.

Sproat has filed a report with the Kansas City Police Dept. Detectives are not investigating this case at this time, according to KCPD.