LENEXA, Kan. — Monday, the Lenexa Planning Commission recommended the city council approve a rezoning request and preliminary site plans for a new mixed-use development directly south of City Center.

Wichita-based developer Vantage Point Properties is requesting the city rezone a portion of the property at the northwest corner of 93rd Street and Renner Boulevard to allow for a new mixed-use development called Reflections.

The property currently contains four undeveloped parcels located between 91st St. and 93rd St. on the west side of Renner Boulevard. The 32-acre site will host two different types of development with a shared water feature and patio space in the center of the property.

Vantage Point intends to create 140,000 square feet of office space on the northern half of the property and a 338-unit apartment complex on the southern portion of the property.

Office space will be built out across three buildings that range in size from 25,000 to 65,000 square feet. The office space will be accessible through a new road to be constructed as the site develops to the west.

The apartment complex will be built out as three, five-story buildings. Two of the three buildings are rectangular and the third is an “L” shaped building facing the corner of 93rd St. The “L” shaped building will be the largest in the complex and house the clubhouse and community space for the complex.

The complex will offer a mixture of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. Proposed apartment amenities include a full-service clubhouse with a chef’s kitchen, a business center, a fitness center, a swimming pool and hot tub, a dog park and various sports courts.

Two new access drives will be constructed along 93rd St. for residents to access the apartment complex. The developer plans to provide 564 parking spaces for the office and 613 spaces for the apartment complex for a total of 1,177 proposed parking spaces on the property.

The developer plans to seek out tax incentives in the form of Tax Increment Financing (TIF). A proposed TIF agreement would reimburse Vantage Point up to $25.8 million in construction expenses over a 20 year period.

The Lenexa City Council is scheduled to review the rezone request and preliminary site plan on Tuesday, July 19. According to city documents, city council will also review the TIF proposal on July 5 and set a public hearing in August.