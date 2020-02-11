Wichita follows Lawrence, considers banning plastic bags

SAN FRANCISCO – MARCH 28: A man leaves with a bag of groceries in a plastic bag made of recyclable material at the Nature Shop on March 28, 2007 in San Francisco, California. The Board of Supervisors in San Francisco approved groundbreaking legislation to outlaw plastic checkout bags at large supermarkets in about six months and large chain pharmacies in about a year. The ordinance is the first such law in any city in the United States and has been drawing global scrutiny this week. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. — The city of Wichita is considering banning plastic bags or implementing a city-wide tax to curb their use.

The Wichita Eagle reported that the City Council voted for a new task force to consider reducing or eliminating single-use plastic bags. Either option would make Wichita the first city in Kansas to pass a plastic bag ordinance.

The task force is scheduled to meet this month to discuss what such a move could end up costing businesses and the city to implement.

This proposed ban or tax follows a similar proposal in Lawrence, which was the first of its kind in the state of Kansas back in November, 2019.

A group of Lawrence elementary students wrote this report in 2018 and took it to the city, hoping their little voices could lead to big change.

The city’s sustainability committee then drafted this proposal, seeking public input.

“We’ve made a lot of bad choices throughout our time on this earth, and it’s starting to have an effect,” Adam Richie, a Lawrence man who supports the bag ban, said.

The city’s looking at the following four possibilities:

Charge small fee for both paper and plastic bags

Ban plastic bags and charge a small fee for paper bags

Charge a small fee for plastic bags and not paper bags

Ban plastic bags and charge no fee for paper bags

Similar policies are already in place in more than 350 cities around the country.