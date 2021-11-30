Wichita man dies after fatal punch at Mulligan’s Pub

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 31-year-old man died after getting punched during a fight outside of Mulligan’s Pub early Friday morning.

The Wichita Police Department got a disturbance call regarding Mulligan’s Pub, 8343 E. 32nd St. North, around 2 a.m. Nov. 26. Several callers indicated there was a fight involving multiple people.

James Thomas (Photo from Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

The victim, Alonzo Haywood of Wichita, was at the bar with some family members. According to investigators, after closing time, an argument broke out between one of Haywood’s family members and James Thomas, 51, of Wichita. Thomas was also at the pub with multiple people.

Police say the argument escalated when Thomas punched Haywood outside the pub. Haywood fell to the ground and hit his head. Then, more people started punching each other.

Friends took Haywood to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He died Sunday.

Police found Thomas near the area of the disturbance. After interviews, they say they booked him into the Sedgwick County jail on suspicion of aggravated battery which was later amended to involuntary manslaughter after Haywood’s death.

Police say they will present the case to the district attorney’s office.