WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was wanted for murder at a hotel in September 2021 has made his first appearance in court on Friday afternoon after being extradited to the Sedgwick County Jail.

32-year-old Patricio Gomez has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted distribution of methamphetamine, and criminal possession of a firearm.

He is currently being held on a $500,000 bond at the Sedgwick County Jail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for April 25.

Patricio Gomez’s truck stuck in the Rio Grande (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

According to the Wichita Police Department, an investigation revealed that Gomez and a woman, Shae Roberts, met Michael Martinez, 42, to exchange drugs in September 2021, when a fight broke out between the two men at an extended-stay hotel in east Wichita.

Authorities say Gomez fired multiple shots at Martinez, killing him.

Roberts was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in October 2021. Gomez was found and arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents when his vehicle was found disabled in the Rio Grande.