Wichita police identify man killed after lawn mower tipped over into pond

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 42-year-old man died when his lawn mower overturned and pinned him in a pond Wednesday in east Wichita. It happened in the 200 block of S. Bordeulac St., near 159th St. and Kellogg.

According to Wichita police, the lawn mower inadvertently rolled into the pond and accidentally pinned Juan Salazar under the water.

“Witnesses reported him being probably submerged for going on 10 minutes before we even actually located him,” said Lt. Kris Henderson, Wichita Police Department. “Fire and EMS arrived on scene, they were able to get him out of the water and attempted at that point to provide CPR but again he had passed.”

Police said Salazar was employed for a lawn service.