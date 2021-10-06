Wichita police release video showing moment a shot was fired by a woman at Whole Foods

WATCH THE FULL NEWS CONFERENCE ABOVE

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police provided new details on an officer-involved shooting at the Whole Foods Market Monday at 13th and Webb. Police said they responded to the store around 8:15 p.m. after a private security officer and a Whole Foods manager reported that a woman had a gun.

“She was described as being paranoid, walking in and out of the store, drinking alcohol at times, and brandishing a gun,” said Capt. Jason Stephens, Wichita Police Department. “She also was seen pointing a gun at windows at the store and outside at the parking lot.”

He said two officers arrived at the store and approached on foot. The woman who was armed ran inside the store. Officers repeated commands for the woman to drop the gun. Stephens says the woman returned a shot from inside the store.

“The suspect fired one shot at the officers. They returned fire. Each officer firing six shots,” he said. “The suspect was then taken into custody immediately thereafter. The officers rendered aid immediately.”

Police say witnesses reported seeing her in the parking lot before the incident.

“We do have information that she had potentially been there for several hours, that she may have even been approaching citizens coming or going from that area trying to solicit a ride,” Stephens said.

Wichita police identified the woman who allegedly fired the shots as 31-year-old Danielle Robinson of Salina. She was taken to the hospital with a wound following the shooting. She was released from the hospital Tuesday and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault for allegedly pointing the gun at citizens, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and aggravated robbery for allegedly trying to get car keys from someone.

All shoppers and employees inside the Whole Foods Store were moved to safety before the shooting. Police said there were about 15 shoppers and employees inside at the time.

“I don’t know where this particular business got their guidance on this issue. Employees were instrumental in guiding them to safe areas,” Stephens said.

“None of the officers or any of the people that were inside that were shopping were shot. There were no other injuries other than to the suspect,” Capt. Kevin Kochenderfer, WPD, said Monday.

The police department said the two officers who fired shots were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police are still gathering surveillance videos and will likely be interviewing additional witnesses before presenting the case to the district attorney.

The suspect was arrested in Salina in January. Salina police said Robinson fired a gun inside a nursing and rehab center. KSAL News said it happened inside Pinnacle Park Nursing and Rehabilitation. KSAL reports there was damage to a window, but there were no injuries. Robinson was originally charged with 11 counts, but the complaint was later amended to one count. KSN is still researching the current status of the case.

The Wichita Police Department said it is trying to be as transparent as possible about its role in the shooting at Whole Foods, so it has asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.

Whole Foods Market was closed Tuesday and released the following statement:

This was a deeply troubling event and we are grateful for the safety of our Team Members and customers. We are cooperating with the investigation and are focused on supporting our Team Members in the days ahead.” Rachel Malish

Whole Foods Market, Global Public Relations

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay posted the following after the shooting.

As we learn more about another volatile and violent call last night at 13th and Webb it highlights the significant dangers officers face in keeping our community safe. In the last few days, we’ve been called to deal with armed individuals who seem intent on hurting others – as well as police officers. This happens far too often and am grateful for our officers and all they do for our City. This incident could have ended much worse if it was not for them.” Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay

