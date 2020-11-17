Wichita State basketball coach Gregg Marshall resigns, effective immediately

CLEVELAND, OH – MARCH 26: Head coach Gregg Marshall of the Wichita State Shockers looks on from the sideline against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Midwest Regional semifinal of the 2015 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Quicken Loans Arena on March 26, 2015 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. — The head coach of the Wichita State University men’s basketball team has resigned, effective immediately, according to a statement from the school.

Coach Gregg Marshall has been with the team for 14 years, according to the statement. His resignation was “necessary for my family,” he stated.

As part of Marshall’s resignation, the University has agreed to a contract settlement for $7.75 million to be paid over a period of six years. The university’s Intercollegiate Athletic Association will cover the settlement.

“I remain grateful for my years spent at Wichita State. I wish to thank the coaches, student-athletes, the university, the community, and all of Shocker Nation for their unending dedication, support and loyalty,” Marshall said in the statement.

Allegations recently surfaced, claiming physical abuse by the coach, KSN reported. Marshall has denied ever striking a player or colleague, and he said the accusations are false.

“Our student-athletes are our primary concern,” director of athletics Darron Boatright said. “While the university acknowledges the success of the basketball program under Coach Marshall, this decision is in the best interest of the university, its student athletes and the WSU community.

LATEST STORIES: