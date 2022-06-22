KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kansas woman is hoping someone can help police solve the hit and run crash that killed a local father.

It’s been nearly six months since Brandon Gibson, 41, was killed at 9th Street and Barnett Avenue.

Sharon Owens, said she knows someone knows something, because she watched people run from the scene. She believes one of the witnesses, perhaps even the man he saved from being struck by the car himself , took his wallet as he lay dying.

Owens lights up when she talks about Gibson, a father of 10, who helped the homeless in his community.

“He was a good dad, loved being a grandpa, loved being a dad,” Owens said.

But it’s hard to smile when she walks out of her Kansas City Kansas apartment at the same intersection where he was killed.

“As soon as you walk out that door it’s like you are reliving that moment everyday. I can see the look on his face as I was holding him and I could tell he was in so much pain,” Owens recalled.

It was January 16, the night of the Chiefs first playoff game this year. Gibson needed cigarettes.

“He gave me a kiss, he said ‘I promise I’ll be right back.'”

Owens looked outside when she heard a commotion, someone shouting about a fast moving car.

“I came out and I seen my husband shove the guy out of the way, so he wouldn’t get hit by the car. The car was still going so fast he hit my husband. My husband flew up in the air,” Owens said.

There was nothing they could do to save him.

“He was laying right there and I was holding him in my arms and you could just feel all the blood coming out,” she said.

Owens feels detectives are growing weary of her frequent calls, so she’s done some digging of her own. She said she’s been told the driver was likely trying to hit the man Gibson saved that night. Police say no witnesses were found at the scene and so far none have come forward.

“It’s frustrating, heartbreaking and its sad. Because if I knew something about somebody like that and I knew who did that I would step up. Even if I didn’t want to say who I was, call the TIPS hotline, give him rest, let him rest in peace, give our family justice,” Owens said.

Calls to the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477 can be made anonymously. You could eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.