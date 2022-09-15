KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wife of a Kansas City bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash late last month speaks out for the first time about her husband and the recent developments in his case.

Charlie Criniere was riding his bike near Longview Lake when he was hit and left for dead.

Meg, Charlie’s wife, said she does not hold any animosity toward the woman who was recently charged in connection to her husband’s death.

Meg Criniere said it’s still difficult for her and her 10 children to fathom that Charlie is gone. And although the family’s lives have drastically changed, they have faith and forgiveness.

She said while they’re still mourning, their faith is unwavering.

“We all have our moments where there’s tears and not knowing and then we get up from that place and we just do what we always do,” she said. “We, you know, we play, we eat, we do chores, we do school, we just, we just kind of keep moving.”

Earlier this week, the Jackson County prosecutors charged Kyrie Fields, 27, of Wisconsin, with two felonies for leaving the scene of an accident and tampering of a motor vehicle.

According to court documents, investigators found parts of the vehicle she was driving at the scene.

Investigators were able to determine she was driving a white Acura MDX.

The day after the crash, Grandview Police recovered the vehicle which had been set on fire. Fields told police she was taking Percocet and texting while driving when she hit Criniere.

When FOX4 asked Meg how she felt about the recent charges against Fields she said, “I know that the justice system is already in play on that, and I think if it was up to me, it’s not something that I would pursue against her. It’s not something personal.”

Meg says because of her faith in God, she forgives Fields for what happened.

“We’ve been broken places and done hard things that hurt lots of people,” she said. “So, our lives are just really, we’ve been recipients of lots of grace, lots of forgiveness. And so, it only seems fitting to, in this moment to give that back to somebody else.”

As the family moves forward into a new chapter of their lives without Charlie, they said they have been so humbled by all the support they have received from the community.

At last check, a GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $200,000.

”We’ve seen a radical generosity. We’ve had people step in and, you know, pay off my house, pay off my cars, put a new roof on my house, like it’s just been above and beyond just shocking generosity. I think God’s gonna take care of us,” Meg said.

This weekend there is a benefit ride for Charlie called “Bright Lights for Charlie” and those proceeds will go directly to the family.

