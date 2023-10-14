OLATHE, Kan. — The search for a semi-driver who hit and killed an Olathe man and then left the scene continues.

Now we’re hearing from that man’s wife, who says the dad of six was everything to them.

This happened around 1 a.m. Monday, near I-435 and Antioch Road in Overland Park.

“I was in disbelief, I was in denial. I could only say no, no, no,” Celeste Lamar, Abasta’s wife, said.

Abasta was described by his wife of nearly two decades as an amazing man who loved his six kids. Abasata was a member of a car club and was always down for a spontaneous adventure.

His sudden death has left a gaping hole in the family he cared so much for.

“He was our rock, he was our provider, he cared for everybody,” Lamar said.

Monday morning, Abasta was leaving his sister-in-law’s home when he got into a car accident as he crossed the highway. He was hit by a semi near I-435 and Antioch.

That driver stopped but then continued to drive, leaving the Olathe father for dead.

“I’m hurt by the fact that you could leave a human being in the middle of a road without enough compassion to at least stop,” she said.

Yesterday, Overland Park police released a photo of the 18-wheeler believed to be the one that hit Abasta. It has a white cab with a silver tank trailer.

“He’s going to feel this guilt. It’s going to be on him until he has the courage, enough strength, enough to step up and take responsibility.”

If you would like to help this family, you can donate here.

If you have any information that can help police track down the person who did this, you’re asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.