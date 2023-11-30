KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player’s last-second decision landed him with some extra cash for the holidays.

According to the Missouri Lottery, the man went to the QuikTrip on 13100 Holmes Road in Kansas City, when he decided to purchase a Show Me Cash ticket and won $807,000 in the Nov. 10 drawing.

The winner tells the Missouri Lottery that night he almost decided not to get the ticket but something kept pushing him to get it. When he checked his numbers he almost couldn’t contain his reaction.

“I wanted to scream! I wanted to yell! But I didn’t want to scare my wife, who was sitting a couple of feet away from me,” he said to the Missouri Lottery.

He handed his wife the ticket to make sure he was correct and asked him if it was a joke.

The winner shared with the Missouri Lottery plans to use some of the money to take a vacation with his family to the coast.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m. Thursday’s jackpot is estimated at $131,000. The winning numbers for the Nov. 10 drawing were 3, 13, 21, 22 and 39.