SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– An eagle has landed in Dickerson Park Zoo Hospital on Friday after it was found unable to fly.

The Missouri Department of Conservation was alerted by a landowner of an eagle on the ground, not able to fly. After safely capturing the eagle, the responding captain found no apparent injuries and called the hospital.

While monitoring the eagle, the captain took the opportunity to give a presentation on the eagle to third and fourth-grade classes at Richards R-V School District in West Plains.

A day later, the eagle was transported to the Dickerson Park Zoo Hospital, where a blood test was administered, confirming it was suffering from lead poisoning.

The eagle is currently undergoing treatment.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says to report incidents such as finding an eagle unable to fly, call your local MDC office or local conservation agent.