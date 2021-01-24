‘Wild’ predictions ahead of the AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Football fans have their favorites heading into the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

These may be the wildest predictions.

A pair of rescued sea turtles at Kansas City’s Sea Life Aquarium picked the winner of Sunday’s game. They swam over to check out the Bills logo before choosing the Chiefs to win the game.

Kansas City’s Union Station also had some ‘wild’ predictions before kickoff. It looks like Henri and Clyde are ready for the Chiefs to #RunItBack.

Game day vibes in Science City's Nature Works… Henri and Clyde cheering on their favorite team while Jojo goes all in with the red and gold. Let's go Chiefs! #RunItBack #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/AlalTVfARH — Union Station KC (@UnionStationKC) January 24, 2021

The Kansas City Zoo didn’t want to miss any of the action, claiming the score Zara 1 … Billy Buffalo 0.