KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan was seen walking into a closed-door meeting with the Jackson County legislature and County Executive Frank White Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 on the ninth floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.

The Kansas City Royals President of Business Operations Brooks Sherman was seen walking out of the courthouse Wednesday afternoon just before 4:55 p.m. Donovan was seen leaving then too.

The meeting comes as some leaders express concern if Jackson County residents aren’t voting on this in April of 2024, the teams might consider stadium sites across the state line.

“So, the biggest concern about Wyandotte County is that it’s in Kansas. Kansas is right to work,” Greater Kansas City Building and Construction Trades Council Business Manager Ralph Oropeza said in an interview with FOX4 at the courthouse Wednesday. “That in itself poses a problem.”

Oropeza’s group supports local unions. He wants the stadiums to stay in Jackson County even though he grew up in Wyandotte.

“The protections that unions have over on the Missouri side versus the Kansas side are very very different.”

Oropeza wrote a letter to Jackson County’s elected leaders, asking for them to renew the 3/8ths cent sales tax. Approving ballot language for the teams would allow all registered voters in the county to decide whether that money would continue to go to funding each team’s stadium in the future.

“It’s scarce bonding capacity. It’s the park levy. It’s the insurance,” Jackson County Administrator Troy Schulte said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday before the closed session meeting.

Earlier in the day, a source close to the situation told FOX4 the Royals and the Chiefs may forgo the park levy money they get in their current lease agreement. That source also said the teams would be willing to pay the insurance costs for their stadiums in a new lease agreement.

The leaked documents FOX4’s gotten from the county in the last two months show the insurance costs for a new Royals stadium rising 10% a year over 40 years.

Schulte would not confirm or deny the potential compromise from the teams but said if it were true, it’d be a step in the right direction for the negotiations.

.

“We’ve had some real honest and frank conversations with the teams,” he continued. “I think they appreciate our situation. We understand theirs and their planned uses for it. We’ll work something out.”

Five of the nine county legislators would still have to approve of a stadium measure being put on a Jackson County ballot in April of 2024. If White vetoed it, six would.

There is concern out of Eastern Jackson County that voters would not support it because the Royals want to move downtown if they stay in the county, away from the centralized location of the Truman Sports Complex.

“I don’t necessarily think so,” Jackson County Republican Legislator Jeanie Lauer said in an interview with FOX4 Wednesday when asked if the vote would be a slam dunk if the Chiefs are on board with the Royals plans. “Of course, that again is the $64,000 question as to whether or not that can even happen based on statute. It looks as though there still may need to be two separate questions and not just one question put together.”

Two months ago, FOX4 told you there’s concern in Jackson County the two teams can’t be on the same ballot question if the Royals want a 40-year sales tax extension while the Chiefs are interested in a 25. That will also need to be resolved among county leaders if the Royals and the Chiefs are to be on the same April ballot question.

Lauer says the deadline to get something on the April 2024 ballot is January 23, 2024.