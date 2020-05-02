Will public pools open at all this summer? Metro cities weigh their options

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The unofficial start to summer is approaching quickly.

However, Memorial Day 2020 may not include the opening of public swimming pools in some parts of the metro.

FOX4 talked with parks and recreation officials on both sides of the state line, some of whom are concerned their pools may not open at all this year.

One city leader described the quandary of keeping people safe versus opening pools like sticking square pegs into round holes.

In Overland Park, the city’s interim public parks director, Bryan Toben, said he plans to present OP’s community development committee on Monday with two plans for pools.

Toben said one option is not opening them at all. The other involves operating only one pool, Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, and limiting the number of people who can use it between extensive sessions of disinfecting.

Toben said he’s also need to hire extra staff since lifeguards can’t be assigned to enforce social distancing rules.

“Having the staff go through and wiping everything down, we gave ourselves an hour, hoping that’s more than enough to be safe and cautious,” Toben commented.

The Center for Disease Control reports no evidence of the coronavirus being able to live in swimming pool water.

Toben said if Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center opens for the year, there’d be space for 80 people at a time in the water, maintaining social distancing guidelines in the pool.

“We don’t have concerns in the water. It’s when people are above the water,” Toben said.

Meanwhile, in Kansas City, Missouri, city parks officials aren’t optimistic swimming holes will be open in time for Memorial Day.

Doug Schoeder, the administrative officer with KC Parks and Rec, said there’s no time table yet for making that decision.

“It’s a tough decision because we have to weigh the public’s and our staff’s safety with the value of recreation. I think safety is paramount. We’re always going to air on the side of being careful,” Schroeder said.

Both Toben and Schroeder said their out-of-water staff would need to wear N-95 masks, and just like pool guests, they’d need to maintain a 6-foot social distancing bubble — if their pools open at all.

In Independence, city officials said via written statement their swimming pools will remain closed for 2020. That statement said refunds will begin immediately for season pass holders for Adventure Oasis.

“We, like communities across the country, are analyzing all of our programs and services to ensure that we are taking the appropriate steps to protect our citizens and visitors,” Mayor Eileen Weir said.

“This will involve tough decisions, like not opening Adventure Oasis, on programs and events our citizens and visitors have come to know and love. We hope to plan family events later this spring and summer as our parks and public spaces are allowed to reopen. As changes are finalized, we will share that information with the public and on our website at indep.us/coronavirus.”

City spokespeople in Lenexa, Lee’s Summit and Leawood told FOX4 their parks and recreation departments are still evaluating the feasibility of opening city pools.