Will warmer weather help prevent spread of COVID-19? Local doctor answers this question and more

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 asked you to share your questions about the coronavirus, and we asked Dr. Darrin D’Agostino from Kansas City University to answer them.

Dr. D’Agostino answers the following questions in the video player above:

Will warmer weather help prevent spread of COVID-19?

Should we avoid wellness checkups right now?

Do blood thinners really help COVID-19 patients who are severely ill?

U.S. teams are working on a new drug: mono-clonal antibody therapy. It’s supposed to create an “immunity bridge” while we wait for a vaccine. What does that mean? Is this a possible solution?