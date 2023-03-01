LIBERTY, Mo. — William Jewell College announced it will resume classes Wednesday after what police called a credible threat forced the college to cancel in-person classes Tuesday.

An e-mail sent Tuesday night explained why university officials and police believe they have plans in place to keep the campus safe.

The campus will continue to be patrolled by members of the Liberty Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, and Campus Safety officers. They’ll have a clear presence at the Quad, residential facilities, and the perimeter of campus.

In addition, the school said that campus events will be staffed with armed law enforcement officers.

Below are some of the safety precautions from the email the college sent out:

In-person classes will resume. However, Jewell’s faculty will be ready to provide virtual access to regular class sessions for students, should they feel more comfortable, for the rest of this week.

In addition to law enforcement officers and Campus Safety officers present throughout campus, Campus Safety will be available to escort students from the Commuter Lot and the Residential Triangles.

All buildings will remain locked 24/7. Students, faculty, and staff can access buildings using their Jewell IDs.

Athletic and co-curricular activities will resume under heightened security and with certain safety measures added to maximize student and staff safety.

The Dining Hall will resume normal hours, and Achievement Day activities for students will occur as planned. Please note that the Union will be staffed with several law enforcement and Campus Safety officers throughout the day and into the evening.