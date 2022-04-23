KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mother nature brought strong gusts of wind around the metro Saturday.



Unfortunately, it was no match for the trees as one tree snapped and fell on a home on South Hocker Avenue.



“The wind was blowing, I was sitting here watching TV, heard something. I was like,’ What the hell is that?’ came out and I was like ‘ohh,'” said neighbor Pam Fosberg.



Fosberg says on windy days like this one, she knew that tree would eventually fall.



“Been worried about the tree for a while, so I was happy nobody got hurt. The house didn’t get a lot of damage, so that’s a plus.

Over on East 40th and South River Boulevard, a tree sitting in front of one home split, with the limbs and branches resting on the roof and covering the front door.



About seven miles away, a tree cutting company was hard at work, removing a tree in the middle of the road of North Brookside.

“It was about 10 o’clock, just high winds, tree uprooted right out of ground,” said neighbor Mike Bowen.

One of the trees fell on Bowen’s vehicles.

The wind kept companies like True Cut Tree and Lawn very busy.



“I’ve got a few other jobs to go do that weren’t blow overs like this, but I most definitely got other jobs lined up for today,” said Brandon Bean, employee off True Cut Tree and Lawn.

While residents could do without the damage the wind left behind, they are chalking this up as typical springtime weather.

“This is Missouri weather,” said Fosberg.

