Winners of final drawing of Missouri’s vaccine incentive program announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Winners of the fifth and final drawing of Missouri’s vaccine incentive program were announced Wednesday.

Since Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of the program in July, the vaccine incentive program has been incentivizing COVID-19 vaccination, while also providing an opportunity for rewards for Missourians who had already made the decision to be protected from COVID-19 through vaccination, according to Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services.

During the life of the program, 57,117 adults received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and entered the drawing for a chance to win a $10,000 prize.

More than 39,000 adolescents ages 12-17 also initiated vaccination and entered to win. As of today, federal and state data show that 58% of Missouri’s eligible population, ages 12 and up, has completed vaccination, while 66% have initiated vaccination by receiving a first dose.

“This program was a success for the obvious reason that it encouraged residents to consider COVID-19 vaccination, but it did so much more than that. It is allowing a child the opportunity to be a first-generation college student,” Director of DHSS Donald Kauerauf said. “It is giving a woman with terminal cancer some peace of mind as she makes plans for her family. It is allowing a family to plan their first out-of-state vacation because they could never make it work financially. And it’s all happening because they determined vaccination was right for them.”

View the list of cash prize and scholarship winners for each round online.

The launch of Missouri’s vaccine incentive program came at a time when COVID-19 was surging in Missouri, and the state was the country’s ground zero for significant spread of the Delta variant.