KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lottery player has claimed the 200th Scratchers prize worth $1 million or more in Missouri Lottery history, reaching a new milestone.
The winning “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was sold at QuikTrip, 6501 E. Highway 40, in Independence, according to Missouri Lottery.
“It’s amazing to see our players enjoying these kinds of prizes, while we provide funds to help support education throughout the state,” said Lester Elder, director of the Missouri Lottery.
The win marked the 29th million-dollar-plus ticket redeemed by Missouri Lottery players in the last year alone:
|Scratchers Game
|Prize
|Retailer
|Address
|Date Claimed
|“$2,500 a Week for Life”
|$2,500 a Week for Life
|MO #1
|1702 First St.,
Kennett
|Jan. 5, 2022
|“$300 Million Cash Explosion”
|$1 million
|Price Chopper
|2301 S. Sterling Ave.,
Independence
|Jan. 5, 2022
|“100X The Bucks”
|$1 million
|Hy-Vee
|1307 E. North Ave.,
Belton
|Jan. 18, 2022
|“$2,000,000 Extreme Cash”
|$2 million
|Murphy USA
|102 W. Polk St.,
Warsaw
|Jan. 19, 2022
|“Rose Gold”
|$1 million
|Prince Market
|9826 St. Charles Rock Road,
St. Ann
|Feb. 16, 2022
|“24K Gold”
|$2 million
|QuikTrip
|11201 E. Truman Road, Independence
|Feb. 22, 2022
|“Millionaire Blowout”
|$1 million
|Fast Lane
|240 College Campus Drive, Moscow Mills
|March 1, 2022
|“Millionaire Blowout”
|$1 million
|Stockham’s Gas Mart
|11845 County Road CC,
Festus
|March 4, 2022
|“Millionaire Blowout”
|$1 million
|Dad’s Bottle Shop
|1401 Lake St. Louis Road,
Lake St. Louis
|March 17, 2022
|“$1,000,000 Jackpot”
|$1 million
|Casey’s General Store
|602 E. Young Ave.,
Warrensburg
|April 1, 2022
|“$4,000 000 Payout”
|$4 million
|Zedz 10
|7020 N. Oak Trafficway,
Gladstone
|April 1, 2022
|“Millionaire Blowout”
|$1 million
|Break Time
|902 Highway 65,
Carrollton
|April 13, 2022
|“Big Riches”
|$3 million
|Circle K
|2090 Craig Road,
St. Louis
|April 21, 2022
|“Millionaire Blowout”
|$5 million
|Kwik Stop
|1606 Commercial St.,
Warsaw
|April 29, 2022
|“Millionaire Bucks”
|$3 million
|Valero
|6509 Raytown Road,
Jackson
|May 2, 2022
|“Mega Cash Blast”
|$2 million
|Zingers Mart
|5204 Lemay Ferry Road,
St. Louis
|May 2, 2022
|“$300 Million Cash Explosion”
|$1 million
|Fast Lane
|1001 Bluff St.,
Fulton
|June 1, 2022
|“Stacks of Cash”
|$1 million
|Cedar Hill Liquors
|8203 Center Drive,
Cedar Hill
|June 17 2022
|“100X The Money”
|$1 million
|Drury Petroleum
|3276 William St.,
Cape Girardeau
|July 14, 2022
|“Millionaire Blowout”
|$1 million
|Peery’s Market
|37905 E. Highway 50,
Lone Jack
|Aug. 10, 2022
|“200X”
|$2 million
|Veteran’s Currency Exchange
|900 N. Grand Blvd.,
St. Louis
|Aug. 15, 2022
|“Millionaire Blowout”
|$5 million
|San Luiz ZX
|1501 Hawkins Road,
Fenton
|Aug. 23, 2022
|“Millionaire Blowout”
|$1 million
|Circle K
|9035 Gravois Road,
St. Louis
|Aug. 31, 2022
|“Millionaire Blowout”
|$1 million
|7-Eleven
|6197 Lemay Ferry Road,
St. Louis
|Sept. 1, 2022
|“300X”
|$3 million
|O&G
|202 E. Highway 40,
Bates City
|Sept. 19, 2022
|“$300 Million Cash Explosion”
|$10 million
|Fas-Trip
|1980 Washington Crossing,
Washington
|Oct. 17, 2022
|“100X The Money”
|$1 million
|Fast Lane
|120 E. Center St.,
Holts Summit
|Jan. 3, 2023
|“$1,000,000 Jackpot”
|$1 million
|Phil-Mart
|500 S. Main,
Salem
|Jan. 3, 2023
|“Millionaire Blowout”
|$1 million
|QuikTrip
|16501 E. Highway 40,
Independence
|Jan. 4, 2023