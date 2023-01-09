KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lottery player has claimed the 200th Scratchers prize worth $1 million or more in Missouri Lottery history, reaching a new milestone.

The winning “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was sold at QuikTrip, 6501 E. Highway 40, in Independence, according to Missouri Lottery.

“It’s amazing to see our players enjoying these kinds of prizes, while we provide funds to help support education throughout the state,” said Lester Elder, director of the Missouri Lottery.

The win marked the 29th million-dollar-plus ticket redeemed by Missouri Lottery players in the last year alone:

Scratchers Game Prize Retailer Address Date Claimed “$2,500 a Week for Life” $2,500 a Week for Life MO #1 1702 First St.,

Kennett Jan. 5, 2022 “$300 Million Cash Explosion” $1 million Price Chopper 2301 S. Sterling Ave.,

Independence Jan. 5, 2022 “100X The Bucks” $1 million Hy-Vee 1307 E. North Ave.,

Belton Jan. 18, 2022 “$2,000,000 Extreme Cash” $2 million Murphy USA 102 W. Polk St.,

Warsaw Jan. 19, 2022 “Rose Gold” $1 million Prince Market 9826 St. Charles Rock Road,

St. Ann Feb. 16, 2022 “24K Gold” $2 million QuikTrip 11201 E. Truman Road, Independence Feb. 22, 2022 “Millionaire Blowout” $1 million Fast Lane 240 College Campus Drive, Moscow Mills March 1, 2022 “Millionaire Blowout” $1 million Stockham’s Gas Mart 11845 County Road CC,

Festus March 4, 2022 “Millionaire Blowout” $1 million Dad’s Bottle Shop 1401 Lake St. Louis Road,

Lake St. Louis March 17, 2022 “$1,000,000 Jackpot” $1 million Casey’s General Store 602 E. Young Ave.,

Warrensburg April 1, 2022 “$4,000 000 Payout” $4 million Zedz 10 7020 N. Oak Trafficway,

Gladstone April 1, 2022 “Millionaire Blowout” $1 million Break Time 902 Highway 65,

Carrollton April 13, 2022 “Big Riches” $3 million Circle K 2090 Craig Road,

St. Louis April 21, 2022 “Millionaire Blowout” $5 million Kwik Stop 1606 Commercial St.,

Warsaw April 29, 2022 “Millionaire Bucks” $3 million Valero 6509 Raytown Road,

Jackson May 2, 2022 “Mega Cash Blast” $2 million Zingers Mart 5204 Lemay Ferry Road,

St. Louis May 2, 2022 “$300 Million Cash Explosion” $1 million Fast Lane 1001 Bluff St.,

Fulton June 1, 2022 “Stacks of Cash” $1 million Cedar Hill Liquors 8203 Center Drive,

Cedar Hill June 17 2022 “100X The Money” $1 million Drury Petroleum 3276 William St.,

Cape Girardeau July 14, 2022 “Millionaire Blowout” $1 million Peery’s Market 37905 E. Highway 50,

Lone Jack Aug. 10, 2022 “200X” $2 million Veteran’s Currency Exchange 900 N. Grand Blvd.,

St. Louis Aug. 15, 2022 “Millionaire Blowout” $5 million San Luiz ZX 1501 Hawkins Road,

Fenton Aug. 23, 2022 “Millionaire Blowout” $1 million Circle K 9035 Gravois Road,

St. Louis Aug. 31, 2022 “Millionaire Blowout” $1 million 7-Eleven 6197 Lemay Ferry Road,

St. Louis Sept. 1, 2022 “300X” $3 million O&G 202 E. Highway 40,

Bates City Sept. 19, 2022 “$300 Million Cash Explosion” $10 million Fas-Trip 1980 Washington Crossing,

Washington Oct. 17, 2022 “100X The Money” $1 million Fast Lane 120 E. Center St.,

Holts Summit Jan. 3, 2023 “$1,000,000 Jackpot” $1 million Phil-Mart 500 S. Main,

Salem Jan. 3, 2023 “Millionaire Blowout” $1 million QuikTrip 16501 E. Highway 40,

Independence Jan. 4, 2023