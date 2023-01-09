KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lottery player has claimed the 200th Scratchers prize worth $1 million or more in Missouri Lottery history, reaching a new milestone.

The winning “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was sold at QuikTrip, 6501 E. Highway 40, in Independence, according to Missouri Lottery.

“It’s amazing to see our players enjoying these kinds of prizes, while we provide funds to help support education throughout the state,” said Lester Elder, director of the Missouri Lottery.

The win marked the 29th million-dollar-plus ticket redeemed by Missouri Lottery players in the last year alone:

Scratchers GamePrizeRetailerAddressDate Claimed
“$2,500 a Week for Life”$2,500 a Week for LifeMO #11702 First St.,
Kennett		Jan. 5, 2022
“$300 Million Cash Explosion”$1 millionPrice Chopper2301 S. Sterling Ave.,
Independence		Jan. 5, 2022
“100X The Bucks”$1 millionHy-Vee1307 E. North Ave.,
Belton		Jan. 18, 2022
“$2,000,000 Extreme Cash”$2 millionMurphy USA102 W. Polk St.,
Warsaw		Jan. 19, 2022
“Rose Gold”$1 millionPrince Market9826 St. Charles Rock Road,
St. Ann		Feb. 16, 2022
“24K Gold”$2 millionQuikTrip11201 E. Truman Road, IndependenceFeb. 22, 2022
“Millionaire Blowout”$1 millionFast Lane240 College Campus Drive, Moscow MillsMarch 1, 2022
“Millionaire Blowout”$1 millionStockham’s Gas Mart11845 County Road CC,
Festus		March 4, 2022
“Millionaire Blowout”$1 millionDad’s Bottle Shop1401 Lake St. Louis Road,
Lake St. Louis		March 17, 2022
“$1,000,000 Jackpot”$1 millionCasey’s General Store602 E.  Young Ave.,
Warrensburg		April 1, 2022
“$4,000 000 Payout”$4 millionZedz 107020 N. Oak Trafficway,
Gladstone		April 1, 2022
“Millionaire Blowout”$1 millionBreak Time902 Highway 65,
Carrollton		April 13, 2022
“Big Riches”$3 millionCircle K2090 Craig Road,
St. Louis		April 21, 2022
“Millionaire Blowout”$5 millionKwik Stop1606 Commercial St.,
Warsaw		April 29, 2022
“Millionaire Bucks”$3 millionValero6509 Raytown Road,
Jackson		May 2, 2022
“Mega Cash Blast”$2 millionZingers Mart5204 Lemay Ferry Road,
St. Louis		May 2, 2022
“$300 Million Cash Explosion”$1 millionFast Lane1001 Bluff St.,
Fulton		June 1, 2022
“Stacks of Cash”$1 millionCedar Hill Liquors8203 Center Drive,
Cedar Hill		June 17 2022
“100X The Money”$1 millionDrury Petroleum3276 William St.,
Cape Girardeau		July 14, 2022
“Millionaire Blowout”$1 millionPeery’s Market37905 E. Highway 50,
Lone Jack		Aug. 10, 2022
“200X”$2 millionVeteran’s Currency Exchange900 N. Grand Blvd.,
St. Louis		Aug. 15, 2022
“Millionaire Blowout”$5 millionSan Luiz ZX1501 Hawkins Road,
Fenton		Aug. 23, 2022
“Millionaire Blowout”$1 millionCircle K9035 Gravois Road,
St. Louis		Aug. 31, 2022
“Millionaire Blowout”$1 million7-Eleven6197 Lemay Ferry Road,
St. Louis		Sept. 1, 2022
“300X”$3 millionO&G202 E. Highway 40,
Bates City		Sept. 19, 2022
“$300 Million Cash Explosion”$10 millionFas-Trip1980 Washington Crossing,
Washington		Oct. 17, 2022
“100X The Money”$1 millionFast Lane120 E. Center St.,
Holts Summit		Jan. 3, 2023
“$1,000,000 Jackpot”$1 millionPhil-Mart500 S. Main,
Salem		Jan. 3, 2023
“Millionaire Blowout”$1 millionQuikTrip16501 E. Highway 40,
Independence		Jan. 4, 2023