Winstead’s Steakburgers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of Kansas City’s iconic burger joints has filed for bankruptcy.

Winstead’s Company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court in February.

According to the court filing, the company has less than $50,000 in estimated assets and estimated liabilities of between $500,000 and $1 million.

The filing also shows that the company owed over $146,200 in Missouri taxes.

Winstead’s is managed by the Haddad Restaurant Group, which also filed for bankruptcy in February.

Haddad Restaurant Group operated Fred P. Ott’s on the Plaza before it closed last year.

There are currently three Winstead’s locations in the Kansas City metro including the Plaza, Overland Park and Leawood.