KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A rough start on major highways Wednesday morning after a winter blast left them snow packed and slick.

Snowplow crews on both sides of the state line said they’ve been working nonstop to clear highways and keep it that way.

“The major arteries might be clear, but we still have other routes that need to be taking care of and we also have our lettered routes the smaller and outer roads,’ MoDOT spokesman Markl Johnson, said.

Even though the snow stopped, it left a lasting impression for plow crews across the metro.

MoDOT said along with plowing, drivers also had to take care of the shoulders of the highways too.

“We haven’t stopped,” Johnson said. “Right now, the urban area of Jackson County it’s still snow covered so we’re still working.”

Plow drivers weren’t the only ones busy by the impact of the winter blast.

At last check The Missouri State Highway Patrol said between midnight and 2 p.m. they worked 62 crashes without injuries and three crashes where a total of two people were injured.

Across state line in Kansas since 6 p.m. Tuesday Troopers said they started towing cars and responded to 32 slide offs and seven crashes without anyone being hurt.

“If possible, stay home as it continues to snow or delay your travel if we do have another snow so that plow crews catch up a little bit,” Delaney Tholen, KC metro Public Affairs Manager for KDOT, said.

KDOT crews started with gang plows in the morning to cover multiple lanes and by the afternoon drivers split up.