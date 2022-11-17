KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The high demand for reservations at the Winter Skies pop-up bar forced organizers to add more dates this holiday season.

Located at the Skies Kansas City restaurant at the top of Crown Center, the pop-up winter-themed bar is adding seven more dates on Thursday at 11:17 a.m.

KC! You sold out around 500 seats in less than 15 minutes. We cannot wait to serve you and make your holiday season magical! We apologize to everyone that had a difficult time booking their reservations. We had thousands of people on our Eventbrite link trying to book at the same time. Skies Kansas City

Despite not spinning, Winter Skies will bring back the nostalgic view atop the Skies restaurant that hasn’t been open since 2011.

Tickets are $35, which includes the reservation fee and 3-hour parking. The reservation fee does not go toward your tab. Each reservation is good for 2 hours.

