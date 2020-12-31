Winter storm timeline: How the KC metro will be affected New Year’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A major winter storm is positioned to bring ice and snow into the Kansas City metro on January 1, 2021.
Here’s a breakdown of the storm’s expected timeline.
Midnight
Winter Weather Advisory begins at midnight for the entire metro. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at the same time for several counties east of the metro, as ice totals will likely be higher for these areas.
2 a.m. – 6 a.m.
A wintry mix will move into the metro, bringing sleet and freezing rain at first. Roads are expected to deteriorate over the course of the early morning.
6 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Travel is not advised at all. Conditions are expected to be very icy, especially on elevated surfaces. The situation will remain hazardous throughout the day.
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Precipitation will transition to snow across the KC metro. Expect 2-4 inches of snow, depending on your location within the metro, on top of a layer of ice. The greatest ice accumulation potential is east of Kansas City. The highest snowfall potential is west of Kansas City. Ice and snow totals will fluctuate depending on when the transition from freezing rain/sleet to snow happens.
