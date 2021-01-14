Winter storm timeline: Winds and snow for KC metro, blizzard warnings for some

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A wintry storm is blowing into town, bringing high winds into the metro today and blowing snow tomorrow.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of the metro and a Blizzard Warning for parts of northwest Missouri. FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter said some of that snow is headed for Kansas City as well.

The main event in the metro will be happening on Friday, Jan. 15. Here’s a breakdown of the anticipated timeline:

6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Snow will pick up around KC during the morning commute. Gusty conditions will start to drop visibility.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bursts of heavier snow will mix with high winds, resulting in blowing snow and reduced visibility. Travel may be tricky as a result. Travel is also discouraged in northwest and northcentral Missouri.

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Snow will start to wind down with some sticking conditions. Parts of the metro could see a total of 2 inches by the time it’s all over, but it will be hard to measure with the strong winds.

Winds & winter weather will be affecting the forecast area, especially north and NW Missouri. If possible, keep travel at a minimum on Friday & avoiding travel north of HWY 36 due to the chance for blowing snow reducing visibilities and creating hazardous traveling conditions. pic.twitter.com/z9i3W8cfvO — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 14, 2021