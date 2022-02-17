KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The winter weather has forced Union Station to close on Thursday.

The closure includes attractions Science City, Auschwitz Exhibition, Planetarium, and Extreme Screen.

Visitors with tickets will receive an email to reschedule their visit to each exhibit. More information on specific attractions will be available on individual social media accounts.

Union Station is one of many who have closed due to the weather.

Several schools and businesses closed their doors as snow continues to pile on around the area.

You can keep up to date with the latest closings here.