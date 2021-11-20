Winter Wonderland in Kansas set to open on Wednesday, Nov. 24th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA (KSNT) – TARC will kick off their annual Winter Wonderland event on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at Lake Shawnee Campground.

Winter Wonderland will be open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Nov. 24 to Dec. 31. A suggested donation of $10 per vehicle and $20 per bus admits you to the lights at Winter Wonderland. 

TARC saw 16,825 visitors last year, according to Sherry Lundry, TARC Development Director. In 2020, the nonprofit raised $246,526.16 during Winter Wonderland, the most it has ever gathered from the annual fundraiser.

Winter Wonderland is TARC’s biggest fundraising event of the year, with donations benefitting children with intellectual disabilities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first