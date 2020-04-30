With an extra week, Johnson County businesses prepare to reopen after stay-at-home order

MISSION, Kan. — The Johnson County Commission has extended its stay-at-home order until May 10, which means businesses may open May 11.

With that firm date established, business owners are preparing to reopen.

Many are anxious to get back to work, and nervous to open as well. With COVID-19 still storming around the community, this reopening experiment is a heavy burden.

“It is my responsibility to make sure everybody is safe,” said Kim Tang, co-owner of Nail Perfection & Salon.

Tang and her husband Tom have been preparing to open their business on May 4, so the extension to May 11 gives them a bit of extra time to figure out the logistics, including how to social distance.

“It’s every other chair and the next station they sit in the middle,” Tang said. “So there will be 6 feet between the clients and then 6 feet between the employees.”

Tang has spent $18,000 preparing for customers. She and her husband sanitized everything in the salon, installed a hospital-grade air and surface sanitizer, a virus killing filter in the HVAC system, installed Plexiglas barriers between employees and customers, among other things.

Additionally, everyone who walks in must be screened and wear masks and gloves.

“When the client comes in, they have to text us before they come in, and then I go outside and test their temperature first,” Tang said. “And then find out if they have a mask or not.”

Customers without masks either have to buy one from Tang or can not come in.

Jenny Pugh, owner of Lulu’s Boutique, is taking a different approach.

“I will have a sign on the door saying masks are optional, but social distancing isn’t,” Pugh said.

She is opening slowly. Three days a week for a few hours each day and limiting the number of people in her consignment shop to less than 10. Only one person per rack.

“Anytime someone tries on an outfit, we will turn it inside out and steam it so when it goes back on the rack, people know that I had hot water that outfit and hopefully made everything sanitized again,” Pugh said. “I’m not a scientist but hopefully that works.”

Like many other business owners, Pugh will modify her plan as time passes, considering guidance from the CDC and Johnson County Health Department.

Besides the economic impact this new business owner has suffered, Pugh is disappointed that it will take a long time to get back to normal.

“I am a huge hugger. I’m a people person, so I love to have the crowds on a Saturday morning and mimosas flowing and the music going, so I do miss my customers and my friends a lot,” she said.

Johnson County will continue to do its community testing to gauge whether or not the first phase of the reopening plan is working.