With brick and mortar locations closed, KC Wineworks pivots to virtual wine tastings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- From Zoom meetings to FaceTime calls, it seems like a lot of things are virtual in the age of social distancing and that now includes wine tastings.

KC Wineworks is usually busy with customers in their tasting room this time of year, but since they've been ordered to close, they've pivoted to 'Wine Wednesdays' online.

"Every Wednesday, our fans and our followers know that they can tune in and either grab a recipe from us and enjoy a deep dive into a wine tasting," said Lindsay Clausen, Director of Operations at KC Wineworks.

Last week, over 900 people watched the virtual wine tasting on their Facebook page.

In addition to moving wine tastings online, they're also offering curbside pick up and shipping discounts.

"We have had our tasting room closed since March 16th because we want to make sure we are doing everything we can to help flatten the curve. What that meant for us was that we immediately had to take our entire product catalog online."

