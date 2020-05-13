With businesses opening back up, KC Streetcar service expands next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With businesses opening back up, the KC Streetcar Authority is preparing for more riders.

Beginning Monday, May 18, two streetcars will run from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. during the week. A third streetcar will be added from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Saturdays, two streetcars will run from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a third streetcar added from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Sundays, two streetcars will run from 7 a.m. to 9 pm.

Donna Mandlebaum with the KC Streetcar Authority says the additional cars were added to make it easier for people to socially distance.

“We’re doing this to give people an option for how they want to travel downtown and it allows them more space, so instead of two streetcars being on the route, we’ll have three and if they decide one streetcar is a little bit too crowded for their comfort, they can wait for the next one.”

The KC Streetcar Authority will still be deep cleaning and offering protection for riders.

“The streetcars will continue to be cleaned twice a day; once at night and once during the day. We will continue to operate the doors automatically, so riders do not have to push the button to enter the streetcar. We are encouraging riders to wear masks and all of our operators will be wearing masks,” Mandelbaum said.

Although riders are not required to wear masks, the use of them is encouraged. The Streetcar Authority will also provide masks to riders without one.

