With cases spiking, metro bars and their patrons brace for COVID-19 crackdowns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many bar and restaurant employees who have struggled to stay afloat financially during the pandemic are now fearing even leaner times on the horizon.

“We’re just trying to figure out a way to stay open and keep the money coming in and keep people safe, too,” said Jill Thomas at The Blue Line bar in KC’s River Market neighborhood.

Thomas believes with cases spiking and the weather getting colder, another shutdown for bars and restaurants appears imminent.

“Pretty fearful, the numbers keep going up, and it keeps getting colder, so I have a feeling it may be coming,” Thomas said.

While jurisdictions across the region are already rolling out ramped up COVID-19 regulations, several area health departments called on leaders to enact similar measures in Kansas City.

Some of the recommendations include limits on crowd sizes and setting a curfew of 10 p.m. for bars and restaurants.

Lydia Hardin is a nurse who meets with a small group of work friends at The Blue Line. She’s trying to be realistic about the prospect of another shutdown.

“I’m ready to embrace it if it happens,” Hardin said. “If that’s what we need to do in order to keep numbers down and to keep everyone safe, then we’ll do it.”