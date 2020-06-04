With celebrity weekend canceled, Big Slick plans 10-day online fundraiser for Children’s Mercy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The annual celebrity weekend might be canceled, but Big Slick says pediatric cancer doesn’t take the year off, so neither are they.

Normally, Kansas City’s own Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet come together with famous friends and hundreds of members the community to raise millions for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers canceled the in-person fundraiser scheduled for June 5-6.

Instead, KC’s celebs announced Thursday they’re planning “Big Slick at Home,” a 10-day online fundraising campaign featuring “memories and matching funds.”

Organizers will kick things off on Friday, June 5, and the fundraiser will run through June 14.

Every day, Big Slick will share memories from past years on social media, and Riggle, Rudd, Sudeikis, Koechner and Stonestreet will also share their favorite moments.

Perhaps the best part of “Big Slick at Home,” though, is that these five metro natives are matching every donation up to $1 million.

Those who donate at least $50 will be gifted with a special “Big Slick at Home” t-shirt.

On Sunday night, Big Slick will announce their 2020 fundraising total, supporting Children’s Mercy Hospital.

If you’re interested in donating to “Big Slick at Home,” visit Big Slick’s website.