With chalk and a sidewalk, local 16-year-old finds artistic talent while staying home

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A local teen discovered an impressive talent while stuck at home because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is the minion of Despicable Me,” newfound artist Matthew King said.

But Matthew’s first drawing of the day is far from despicable.

“This one’s supposed to be an alien coming out of a driveway asking for ice cream because it’s hot outside,” he said.

His family's Blue Springs driveway is covered with cartoon characters that the 16-year-old brought to life.

“Quarantine,” Matthew said. “Nothing much to do. Baseball’s canceled. No gym. So went outside and started doing chalk work.”

Lilo, Stitch, Winnie the Pooh all joined the party, of course.

Passing time during quarantine with his little brother turned into uncovering Matthew’s hidden talent.

“I did not know I can draw at all,” Matthew said.

And they're skills his family didn’t know about either.

“After about a week or two he’s still doing it,” his dad Philip King said.

“It’s daily. I mean, he’s out here for hours," Matthew’s mom Stephanie added. "He looks forward to coming out here.”

Matthew lives and breathes baseball. He's a pitcher at Blue Springs High School and never pictured himself as an artist.

“Definitely knee-deep in school work and sports,” King said. “This is definitely one of the few bright spots of being in the house all day.”

Matthew said putting chalk to sidewalk allows him to relax and meditate for sometimes hours on end.

“Something I can do to just get my mind off stuff,” Matthew said. “I put music on and just sit back and just draw and think.”

His new found hobby also brightens the day for others in isolation while they're on walks through the neighborhood.

“I didn’t know they actually looked that good, but I guess people love them so let’s keep doing them,” Matthew said.

His mom supplied him with professional chalk, and he was asked to be in the Kansas City Chalk and Walk Festival.

“I thought those were for like higher up people, but I guess I was good enough to get invited,” Matthew said.

Now, he encourages others to try something new because you never know where it may lead.