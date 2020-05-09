With coronavirus shuttering restaurants, pizza sales soar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many restaurants have struggled to make ends meet during the coronavirus outbreak, but pizza chains are fairing much better.

Pizza sales have increased at local chain Minsky’s since dining rooms closed, with Friday and Saturday nights being particularly busy.

“Friday night is pizza night again,” said Kenneth Kantner, who manages the South Plaza location.

“I’ve been saying it kinda brings you back to when you were a kid and dinner time was 5 o’clock and Friday night was pizza night.”

With dining rooms shuttered, they now use that space as a temporary carside expo center where staff members organize orders and sanitize equipment.

Kantner thinks part of their success has to do with the fact that Minsky’s already did a sizable amount of business through delivery before the pandemic hit.

“Luckily for us, we’ve had the infrastructure set up already because we did a lot of carryout and delivery business prior to the outbreak. Since that’s happened our dining room’s shut down, but we’ve seen our carry out and delivery pick up the slack on those.”

Because of the increase in business, Minsky’s has largely been able to avoid laying off staff members.

The trend isn’t limited to local pizza chains.

Papa John’s saw sales increase 26% in April, marking the company’s best month ever, according to MarketWatch.