With COVID-19 cases rising, fewer people hitting the road this Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The start to an untraditional holiday is underway. With COVID-19 cases rising in many parts of the country, experts have warned against Thanksgiving travel for weeks. But is everyone listening, or hitting the highways anyway?

People FOX4 visited with are still eager to celebrate, but plan to keep gatherings small.

Just off Interstate 70 in Blue Springs, travelers were fueling up at QuikTrip on Wednesday. Some were heading to see loved ones for Thanksgiving.

“I’ll be 73 next month and see a lot of people I went to school with, bent over and can’t do anything. So I’m glad to be blessed with good health,” said Mike Pyle, of Ft. Campbell, Kentucky.

Samuel Gomer Pyle the dachshund, along with Mike and his wife, plan to spend the holiday with his daughter, who works at Fort Riley, Kansas.

“We got through with harvest at home and just decided we’ll go see her. She’s been alone by herself, while her husband is still at Fort Knox, working there,” Pyle said.

Tate Drees and her boyfriend are heading from Kentucky to her hometown in Miami County, Kan. They both got tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantined before starting their travels and are glad to see light highway traffic.

“It’s been pretty mellow it seems like. I drive. home every year I’ve been in school there, and it’s pretty calm today, really,” Drees said.

“It’s nice to see not that many. Definitely flying was out of the question, so I think we’re doing it the best way we can do it and getting home,” said Joe Morgan.

While there will still be turkey with all the trimmings, travelers we talked with are not planning to have a house full of guests and will try to eat outdoors, in hopes of staying safe and healthy this holiday.

“We’re putting on our masks and try to stay six-feet and try to get enough sleep, try to eat right, stay out in the sun and wind and all that. I really think fresh air makes a difference,” Pyle said.

“We’re staying with my dad’s family, but it’s only just going to be my parents and us two. We’re not seeing grandparents or any kind of extended family,” Drees said.

Those are exactly the kinds of safety measures experts say are your best bet to have a safe Thanksgiving.

Everyone we talked with also said they are much more thankful for their health this year than ever before.