With COVID-19 cases rising, in-person learning in jeopardy at North KC schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a recent uptick in the number of coronavirus cases in the North Kansas City School District, administrators say face-to-face school is very much in jeopardy.

District officials sent a letter home to parents on Tuesday.

“We want to continue to have school, but we’re seeing most of the positive cases coming from outside events, into the school,” Superintendent Dan Clemens told FOX4. “We’re not seeing the spread at the school level. We see a little bit, but not much.”

Clemens pointed to recent Halloween parties and get-togethers as an example of outside events that, in turn, have a major impact on the district’s ability to staff all positions.

“It’s quickly becoming a workforce issue,” Clemens said. “When we have to quarantine so many people because of outside cases that have come in, and we’ve had the exposures, that limits our ability to fully staff our buildings.”

Clemens is urging families in the district to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and make an earnest effort to practice mask-wearing and social distancing.

“We know that offering more face-to-face education is beneficial to our kids, and that’s in jeopardy right now.”