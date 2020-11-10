With COVID-19 cases sharply rising, Shawnee Mission board debates safety of in-person learning

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One of the largest school districts in Johnson County is debating whether it is still safe for kids to attend school. Shawnee Mission Schools have called a special board meeting Tuesday night to discuss learning modes for its students.

In just the past week, Shawnee Mission Schools are reporting a nearly 60-percent spike in the total number of students and staff in isolation for suspected COVID-19 or quarantined for exposure.

That’s why the school board is hosting an emergency meeting to determine if it’s still smart to keep kids in school. Parents and teachers on both sides of the issue held rallies ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

Students across Shawnee Mission are getting back into the swing of things with elementary kids attending full-time, and older students part-time in the hybrid model.

Britton Norden says the difference with in-person learning has been night and day for her high school daughter.

“She’s more engaged with her teachers. Her grades are better. It’s just, she is a different person for sure, as opposed to being in her room all day on a computer,” Norden said.

While districts and health officials say schools are not proving to be super spreaders for COVID-19, numbers of students and staff getting infected in the community are soaring. Shawnee Mission went from just over 500 combined isolation and quarantined last week, to 845 this week.



“It’s really hard, because I do love my job, and I do love my students. But I love them so much, that I want to keep them alive, and I struggle with the fact our numbers are so high and we’re always changing metrics,” said Jennifer Coleman, SMSD teacher.

That’s why Coleman organized a rally Tuesday ahead of the special board meeting. She is frustrated at extra demands COVID-19 quarantines and cases are creating for teachers. Coleman says she’s being asked daily to cover classes for others, as schools face a significant substitute shortage.



“It means I’m now crossing paths with another set of kids, and they are crossing paths with another teacher that’s been exposed to other kids. So it’s just not safe. We have multiple, multiple staff members out in my building alone,” Coleman said.

Parents like Britton Norden think it’s an obstacle that can be overcome. She and other families plan to rally for keeping kids in school.



“The schools are safe and doing what they need to do. It’s the community that needs to do a better job of not spreading it,” Norden said. The school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. Stay with FOX4 for developments.