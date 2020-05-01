With different rules for different cities, local hair salons reopening could be chaotic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hair salons and barbershops represent one of the most eagerly awaited segments of the economy, as communities navigate the delicate process of reopening.

But how soon you can make an appointment at your regular location depends largely on where you live.

And some salon owners say it’s creating an uneven playing field.

“It is a struggle, staying on top of it and trying to figure things out,” said Carl Glorioso, owner of The Glam Room in KC’s River Market. “With the phone that doesn’t stop ringing and not having any answers for our guests, it’s always a challenge.”

The Glam Room could reopen, in a limited way, as soon as next Wednesday but Glorioso is deciding to hold off until May 16.

In Clay and Platte counties, salons can partially reopen, with social distancing, as early as Monday. But in Kansas, hair salons won’t be allowed to reopen any earlier than May 18.

“I do think our industry will be flooded with business,” Glorioso said. “I just hope that everybody takes every precaution and does it as safely as possible.”

Glorioso also believes some of the specific reopening guidelines in Kansas City will create challenges for larger salons and spas.

“The 10/10/10 rule doesn’t really work for a business like ours,” Glorioso said. “Because we are so big and, with 50 employees, how do you pick which four are going to work?”

As a result, Glorioso said The Glam Room, when it reopens on May 16, will operate from 6 a.m. until midnight, seven days a week.

“I think it’s probably going to be pretty crazy.”