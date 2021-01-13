With donors abandoning Josh Hawley, see who contributed the most to the senator’s campaigns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As donors start to pull their support from Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley for what they consider his role in undermining a peaceful transition of power and provoking last Wednesday’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, FOX4 dug deeper into who contributed to the senator’s campaigns.

Records from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and OpenSecrets.org reveal Hawley raised $10,484,421 from July 2017 to December 2018 in his bid for U.S. Senate.

Of that amount:

$7,757,352 came from itemized individual contributions

$1,557,434 came from un-itemized individual contributions

$49,393 came from party committee contributions

$1,120,241 came from other committee contributions

$1,421,883 came from transfers from other authorized committees

Digging deeper, records show Hawley’s top contributors from Missouri and Kansas in that timeframe included:

• $5,400 – Clifford Illig with Cerner

• $5,400 – Kenneth Burgess with Midwest Scrap Management

• $5,400 – Russell Meyer, self-employed businessman

• $5, 400 – Robert Casper with Renewable Fuel of Wichita

• $5,400 – Stanley Crader with Crader Distributing

• $5,400 – Laura Kinne of Springfield

Cerner said on Tuesday that it will suspend contributions “to any candidate or official who took part in or incited violence last week in Washington, D.C.”

Records reveal Hawley has continued to raise money since he defeated former Senator Claire McCaskill in November 2018. From January 2019 to the end of September 2020, Hawley has received $1,217,307 in campaign contributions.

His biggest donations in that timeframe included:

• $11,200: Robert Orscheln, CEO of Orscheln Products of Columbia

• $11,200: Thomas Ward of Mission Hills

• $11,200: Gerald Cook, CEO of the Loren Cook Company in Ozark

• $5,600: Russ Meyer of Grain Valley

• $5,600:John Stack, CEO of SRC Holdings in Springfield

• $5,600: Edwin Rice, CEO of Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling in Springfield

• $5,000: Burns and McDonnell of Kansas City PAC

Records also show Joplin businessman David Humphreys and his family have donated millions to Hawley throughout the Senator’s political career.

The president and CEO of Tamko Building Products personally donated $2,880,400 to Hawley before 2020. His family members have also donated millions to Hawley during the senator’s runs for public office – first at Missouri Attorney General and then as a U.S. Senator.

But, in the wake of last Wednesday’s uprising at the Capitol, that mega-donor has cut ties with Hawley.

In a scathing statement to The Missouri Independent, Humphreys said Hawley has: “shown his true colors as an anti-democracy populist by supporting Trump’s false claim of a ‘stolen election.’

Hawley’s irresponsible, inflammatory, and dangerous tactics have incited violence and further discord across America. And he has now revealed himself as a political opportunist willing to subvert the Constitution and the ideals of the nation he swore to uphold.”

He added: “Hawley should be censured by his Senate colleagues for his actions which have undermined a peaceful transition of power and for provoking yesterday’s riots in our nation’s capital.”

In another financial blow to Hawley, Hallmark Cards asked the senator and his colleague, Roger Marshall of Kansas, to return the campaign contributions made by their employees.

That move came after both senators challenged Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election last Wednesday and the results of the Electoral College.

The Kansas City Star reported that Hallmark employees have donated $7,000 to Hawley and $5,000 to Marshall in the past two years through the company’s political action committee.

“Hallmark believes the peaceful transition of power is part of the bedrock of our democratic system, and we abhor violence of any kind,” Hallmark spokeswoman Jiao Jiao Shen said in a written statement.

“The recent actions of Senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall do not reflect our company’s values. As a result, HALLPAC requested Sens. Hawley and Marshall to return all HALLPAC campaign contributions.”

FOX4 also checked Marshall’s 2020 campaign contributions for U.S. Senate.

According to the FEC and OpenSecrets.org, Republican Roger Marshall raised $6,632,318 during his successful race against Kansas State Senator Barbara Bollier. Records revealed Marshall’s top individual contributors in the Kansas City area included:

• $11,400 – Scott Palecki (Nueterra Capital);

• $11,200 – Terry Nelson (Nelson Farms);

• $5,800 – Denise Mayhew (Nueterra Capital);

• $5,800 – Whitney Courser of Overland Park;

• $5,600 – Dr. Paramjeet Sabharwal of Leawood

Records also showed Marshall’s largest contributors came from individuals and PACS associated with the following businesses:

Company Total Individual PAC Burns & McDonnell $55,186 $45,186 $10,000 Nueterra Capital $43,600 $43,600 $0 Poet LLC $32,500 $22,500 $10,000 Watco Companies $21,000 $21,000 $0 Bukaty Companies $20,200 $20,200 $0

