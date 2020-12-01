With first COVID-19 vaccines imminent, Kansas and Missouri begin planning distribution

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vaccines are on the way. Tens of thousands of doses on both sides of the state line will be here by the end of December. Now, Missouri and Kansas must decide who will be at the head of the line.

Tuesday, as expected, a Centers for Disease Control advisory panel recommended healthcare staff and nursing home residents get the first round.

For many, a vaccine seemed far away throughout 2020. However, weeks before the new year the first doses are planning to be shipped.

“I suspect that around December 15 that around 25 sites now, approximately, up from 10, we will be vaccinating health care workers and long-term care facility staff,” Randal Willaims, MD, the director of Missouri’s Department of Health & Senior Services, said.



In Kansas, the Department of Health & Environment gave a presentation Tuesday on how it plans to distribute the vaccines. Local health departments, like Johnson County, say they are excited to see a possible light at the end of the tunnel.



“I hope the vaccine will certainly make a dent in at least the health care workers that are caring for people, and the ones working to the long term care facilities,” Nancy Tausz, the health services division director of Johnson County’s Health Department said.

“Because of that we are now finding the additional sites of which they have to have the capacity to store it at 94 degrees below zero and they have to take at least thousand vials, which means they have to vaccinate a thousand people,” Williams said.

Governor Mike Parson said on Facebook on Monday he plans to use the National Guard to help distribute the vaccine. Kansas should have more information when they hold their press conference Wednesday.