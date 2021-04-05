With Georgia out, local organizations make pitch to bring All-Star game to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When news broke that the MLB All-Star game would be relocated from Georgia, fans from all over the country took to social media sending their pitches as to why the game should happen in their city.

Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick told FOX4 why he thought Kansas City is more than worthy.

Many believe it’s one of Kansas City’s biggest selling point. However, this year has been especially difficult for the museum.

“Losing so many friends having to shut our doors,” Kendrick said.

Last Year COVID-19 forced the museum to alter its centennial celebration. Kendrick believes an All-Star game in Kansas City would most certainly make up for that.

The last time the All-Star game was held in KC was in 2012. All that weekend, the museum was the star of the show

“The Negro Leagues Museum was the all-star of the all-star game. All the attention was here, and rightfully so,” Kendrick, said.

The All-Star game would generate tens of millions of dollars of revenue for the city and nonprofits like Operation Breakthrough.

In 2012, the MLB renovated an entire floor at Operation Breakthrough.

“You just had hundreds of kids with their teachers and no ability to separate the classrooms and then came the All-Star game and the gift was to give us walls, and what an impact it had,“ Mary Esselman, CEO of Operation Breakthrough said.

As of now, there is no clear indication as to which city the MLB will choose. However, until then those at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and baseball fans in Kansas City will wait eagerly with held breath and crossed fingers.