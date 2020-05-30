With in-person appearances suspended, KC Municipal Court offering virtual hearings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — COVID-19 is forcing the legal system to operate in a different ways.

At the Kansas City Municipal Court, court proceedings will continue through virtual hearings.

It’s an innovative approach courtrooms all around the country are embracing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Presiding Judge Corey Carter is encouraging everyone to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Virtual appearance is a new, safe convenient way to address your case, where you can do so from your home, your car on your lunch break, any place where it is quiet and conducive environment to hear what’s going on on our end and also for you to hear what’s going on, on your end,” Carter said.

The Municipal Court downtown normally is one of the most heavily traveled Kansas City facilities aside from the airport. So due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the courthouse remains closed to the public beyond security until further notice.

Anyone with a citation, pending case or future court date can utilize the service.

To participate in a virtual hearing, you will need access to internet, video and a microphone or the ability to dial in by cell phone or landline.

For more information, visit the Municipal Court’s website.