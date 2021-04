OLATHE, Kan. — Lights and sirens filled an Olathe neighborhood Friday, but this time the police presence didn’t have anything to do with an emergency.

This time Johnson County Sheriff deputies responded to wish Geraldine Mason a happy birthday. Mason turned 100 Friday.

She sat outside, specially dressed in a crown and sash, to watch the caravan as Sgt. Robert Huff sang to her.

“I feel good, except for the bones in my back,” Mason told Sgt. Huff in an interview tweeted by the Sheriff’s office.

It was a special 100th birthday for Geraldine Mason of Olathe. Deputies from our Civil Division caravanned by w/ lights, sirens & speakers on to wish her a Happy Birthday & Sgt. Huff sang to her! Watch the video to see what she says kept her young & healthy all these years🚨❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cqr2jHYy7a — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) April 16, 2021

