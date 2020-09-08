With masks and laptops ready, Northland districts have smooth first day of school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the Northland, it appears the first day of school was relatively smooth sailing.

North Kansas City, Liberty and Park Hill school districts didn’t report any major issues for online learning students. Thousands of kids also return to school buildings in person for the first time in six months.

Southeast Elementary in Kansas City’s Northland was once again filled with students Tuesday.

“This was heartwarming for this principal to see families and see students — wherever it is, if they’re online learning or learning in person, it’s just wonderful to be back at it,” said Dr. Terri Deayon, Southeast Elementary principal.

Park Hill elementary students are attending five days a week in-person unless families chose a fully virtual option.

As you walk around the school, there are lots of social distancing markers. Kids walk with “zombie arms” to stay spread apart in halls.

In areas with table desks, there are Plexiglas dividers. In classrooms with all desks spread out and facing the same direction, there are no dividers.

All kids and teachers are wearing masks. In the lunch room, students sit spaced apart. Virtual teachers have classrooms all to themselves.

All of these precautions are what Park Hill hopes helps keep kids in school this fall.

“It’s different, but it is an adjustment and we all know safety is our first priority and we want to remain in school and we want to be here,” Deayon said.

Chloe Thorman attends Congress Middle School and just finished her first day of split-hybrid mode. She was a little scared to go back but said it was a great first day.

“I missed it kind of, missed going to school and actually doing stuff,” Thorman said.

Her mom, Roxeanne Thorman, is thankful for Park Hill’s approach in giving kids in-person classroom time, combined with online learning.

“I think, probably to my kids, it’s the best of both worlds. They get a couple days of social interaction and seeing their friends, then two or three days a week where they probably think they’re going to sleep til noon! But tomorrow morning will be a rude awakening!” she said.

Students are learning to adjust to all the new rules, and everyone’s help is needed to limit coronavirus spread.

“It takes all of us doing what we know works to keep this going and keep us all safe and healthy,” Deayon said.

School sports and activities are continuing to practice here in Park Hill Schools. The district says it will continue monitoring COVID-19 cases and hopes the numbers will drop, so all students can return to full in-person learning.