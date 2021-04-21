With more people expected to travel again, JetBlue Airline announces intent to bring flights to KCI next year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even though a lot of people have not bought many airplane tickets over the past year, KCI is preparing a new option for travelers.

On Wednesday, JetBlue Airline announced it is coming to the Kansas City International Airport.

JetBlue service is planned to start in the second quarter of 2022. That is a little ways off. But what is known is that the agreement will include non-stop flights to Boston as well as non-stop flights to JFK International Airport in New York City.

That New York flight is noted by KCI officials as something the airport has not had access to in more than a decade.

As air travel trends toward pre-pandemic levels Justin Meyer, deputy director of the Kansas City Aviation Department, says JetBlue will give customers another option that has been long pursued by the airport.

“JetBlue’s birth 20 years ago was really focused on the Northeast to Florida. And then a little bit of Northeast to Transcontinental. And it evolved from there and really left a big hole in the middle of the country. And so we were really able to position ourselves as the answer to that void,” Meyer said.

This agreement will start about a year before the new terminal at KCI is completed.

Also, airlines typically sell tickets only 330 days out so it will still be a little while before people can see exactly what JetBlue will be offering.

