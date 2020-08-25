With new safety procedures in place, KU students return to campus for fall semester

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Monday was the first day back to school at the University of Kansas. The campus, for the first time since last spring, was bustling.

Most student have hybrid schedules of both in-person and virtual classes. Some freshman said that they are reviewing revamped COVID-19 protocols just as much as their new syllabi.

Freshman Manuel Cassiano Facetimed his mom in front of his dorm a few hours after her departure.

“A little nervous but excited for him. I know he’s going to have a great year,” Leticia Cerales, Manuel’s mom, said over the phone.

“Everybody is just really proud of me coming here. Especially from where I’m from. And it’s just mostly me and my mom and my grandma. I just want to take care of them as they did for me all my life,” Cassiano said.

He says that a college education is a part of that goal. Like all students on campus he was tested for COVID-19 before the start of classes. Without that test his enrollment would have been flagged.

But when a video showing a Kappa Sigma fraternity party hit social media, it renewed fears about young people acting irresponsibly.

It was a reminder of an unwelcomed risk, according to Manuel.

“I lost my uncle on Friday. he had complications also. He had to get on the ventilator as soon as he got it,” Manuel said of his uncle who died of COVID-19.

His mother says her realized fear for the uncle – a retired delivery man – have now shifted to her son, his education, and his health.

“Not everybody follows the rules and for those that do follow the rules, they’re the ones that pay the price because people want to go out there and party and socialize and things like that,” Cerales said.

“At the beginning it way tough but I know [my uncle] would want me to keep on going, keep studying. He told me that as soon as I left. So this is for him mostly too,” Manuel said.

Manuel is from San Antonio, Texas. His mom tells FOX 4 that if campus does at some point shut down she is planning to drive all the way back to come pick him up.