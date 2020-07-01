With Nichols’ name scrapped, Parks Board to shift focus to honoring MLK Jr. in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Plaques honoring J.C. Nichols at the fountain near the Country Club Plaza are now gone.

The city removed them the day after the Kansas City Parks Board unanimously agreed to remove the controversial developer’s name from the fountain and parkway beside it.

The street will temporarily be known as Mill Creek Parkway. The former JC Nichols Fountain won’t have a name for now.

But before deciding what those two landmarks will be called, the parks board said it’s time to renew work to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Chris Goode is fairly new to the Kansas City Parks Board, but he quickly took up an issue that was long debated but never acted on: removing Nichols’ name from an iconic Kansas City fountain and street.

“I had to step out there and say, this is just a symbol. It’s just a gesture. But it’s an important one, and it can really open a very, very important conversation toward real, sustainable and actual change,” Goode said.

The name change comes after weeks of protests around the fountain, sparking new discussion and debate on all sorts of issues relating to racial equality.

“It speaks volumes. If it’s going to bring about a change for the better and it don’t go the opposite direction, let’s move forward,” said the Rev. Samuel Foster with Highways & Hedges Ministry.

Nichols was a well-known developer who helped create the Plaza and some of the city’s most historic neighborhoods. But that development was done with restricted deeds that blocked Black people from moving in.

“That is part of our history. It’ll never be erased, but now we’ve only made our history better,” Goode said.

Goode said he’s inspired to leave a better, more equitable Kansas City to his young son.

Now, before the board takes public input on how to reflect that vision near the Country Club Plaza, it’ll revisit dreams for honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We want his family to be encouraged by where his name finds a resting place in Kansas City, the maintenance of whatever that is forever, and this next step and appropriately honoring Dr. King,” Goode said.

The Parks Board wants the process to honor King to include voices from across the community, which is something the city was criticized of not doing when the Paseo was renamed for King, a move later undone by voters.

The city has taken hundreds of email suggestions this year already, including renaming KCI, 63rd Street, or the JC Nichols Parkway in honor of the civil rights leader.

But an even broader public input process is in the works before a decision will be made.