With no body camera, prosecutor found investigation into Sedalia woman’s death difficult

SEDALIA, Mo. — A special prosecutor has determined that a Pettis County deputy’s shooting of a Sedalia woman was justified.

The decision comes three months after the deputy shot and killed Hannah Fizer during a traffic stop.

In his report, special prosecutor Steven Sokoloff said it was a difficult decision to come to because there wasn’t body camera video or audio.

Three days after the shooting, Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond told FOX4 not having body cameras largely came down to finances.

“It is a sizable investment, and then there is also a continuing cost that associated with it as well,” Bond said. “As I have said before, we are a small agency. We have lots of different demands that come into play.”

Rectifying that situation was a possibility after Fizer’s death, Homeland Security Planner Debbie Brackman said.

“I saw it on an interview that he had done on TV that there were no funds available, and that really kind of kind of got me,” Brackman told FOX4. “That’s when I reached out to him that there were the funds were available.”

Brackman said after seeing the story on FOX4, she sent Bond two emails telling him there’s grant money he could use for body cameras and subsequent service, but she never heard back from him.

Bond sits on the Regional Homeland Security Oversight Committee, and Brackman believes Bond should have know there was money there to be had.

“I just thought it odd because he’s written lots, numerous grants for Pettis County before for communications and radios,” Brackman said. “But I just thought it odd that he’s never responded back.”

Sheriff Bond released the following statement Monday evening:

“Late this morning, I learned of the special prosecutor’s report on the deputy-involved shooting of Hannah Fizer. During the course of this investigation, both I and the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney have ensured this matter be handled by professional, independent agencies. This has ensured transparency and thoroughness of the investigation and subsequent prosecutorial review. We at the Sheriff’s Office have allowed to Rule of Law to properly take its course, and we await delivery of the report to complete our internal investigation into the matter.“

“Our hearts continue to go out to the Fizer family, and we encourage calmness in the community as we work together to reduce the polarization this emotional and traumatic event has caused.”