With Obamacare before Supreme Court, local patients, political experts watching Trump’s nominee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Supreme Court is set to take up a challenge to the Affordable Care Act a week after the presidential election, but the prospect of a new Supreme Court justice has patients with pre-existing conditions paying close attention.

One such patient is Lee’s Summit resident Greg Williams, who lost a kidney as a child.

“When I was around 12, I started developing really bad flank pain on my right side and was having a lot of urinary problems,” Williams said. “Several surgeries later, I ended up losing my kidney when I was 20. I was sick a lot and was heavily medicated a lot, so it kind of made employment hard and also going to school hard. It made having insurance or getting insurance really difficult for me.”

Williams said that whichever way the high court rules, it will impact him both personally and professionally. He’s just been accepted to medical school.

“I know it definitely helps people underserved people and people like me with preexisting conditions,” he said. “If that law wasn’t there, the numbers for insurance would be astronomical. There’d be no way I could afford it.”

A lot of people are in the same position.

A 2017 government analysis found that 133 million Americans have a pre-existing condition that could disqualify them from heath coverage or make that coverage more expensive if the law is overturned entirely.

The Affordable Care Act has been before the high court previously. In 2012, Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s liberal wing to uphold the individual mandate.

“There was a lot of disappointment that he, in essence, was a swing vote to uphold Obamacare,” said Kansas City Star columnist and FOX4 contributor Dave Helling.

This time the challenge comes from Attorneys General in several states, including Kansas and Missouri.

The Attorneys General argue that the law is no longer valid because the fine for the individual mandate was set to $0 under President Trump’s 2017 tax overhaul.

After the death of Justice Ruth Bader Guinsburg, Helling said the balance of power on the court would shift along ideological lines if Trump appoints and the Senate confirms a replacement.

“If that person is seated in time to hear the Obamacare case, and then Justice Robert’s vote isn’t going to matter,” he said.

“It’s very possible that if you get a very, very conservative judge on the court, he or she will hear those arguments and throw out Obamacare and John Roberts will be irrelevant. That’s what Democrats are worried about, that they had a one vote margin, and now they may have no margin at all, or lose the case.”

Helling said the political consequences would be severe if the new Congress can’t come up with a replacement or a solution in the case that the law is struck down.

“It’s really woven into our medical system,” he said. “It’s an integral part now of the way we cover health care costs in America. If it goes away, there will be lots of changes that will either have to be fixed or will just go away. The political consequences will flow from that.”

Both Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt are suing to overturn the law. Read their full statements below.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt:

“The legal problem for the federal government’s mandate that citizens purchase health insurance – stripped of its tax provision that saved the mandate when it was last presented to the U.S. Supreme Court – lies with the United States Constitution, not just with the courts. We think strict constitutionalist justices will agree, as have the lower courts.

“Kansas has a duly enacted state statute that protects our citizens’ freedom to decide for themselves whether to buy health insurance, but the federal individual mandate preempts it.

“The Kansas statute, unlike the ACA, was enacted with strong, bipartisan support; the Legislature and governor are of course free to change or repeal that state law if they no longer favor it, but unless and until they do our job is to defend the law that’s on the books by challenging federal efforts to override it.”

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt:

“During my time in the legislative branch of state government, I fought to ensure that the citizens of Missouri have access to quality, affordable and readily available healthcare. In particular, I fought for those who are most vulnerable, the underserved and those with pre-existing conditions, and I worked hard to secure autism funding.

“Since taking office as Attorney General, I’ve continued that fight for more affordable healthcare – specifically, the landmark, historic lawsuit that I brought against major generic drug manufacturers fighting against artificially inflated drug prices, a case that was hailed as one of the largest anti-trust lawsuits in history.

“As Missouri’s Attorney General, I have a solemn obligation to defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Simply put, the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional. Under the Constitution, and even the most expansive view of its Commerce Clause, the federal government simply cannot require individuals to purchase something that they may or may not want. The matter is now before the Supreme Court of the United States.

“Congress needs to come together as one body, Republicans and Democrats alike, to fix the law. Make certain that people with pre-existing conditions aren’t shut out of healthcare coverage. Figure out how to get the healthcare costs under control. Give the people of our state and our country access to quality care and medicine, delivered by the doctors they know and trust.

“Congress also must ensure that whatever solution is designed, debated, compromised, and passed is Constitutional. And, while fixing the law is in the hands of Congress, my job is to protect and defend the Constitution of our State and the Land. That is a charge I promise to continue to lead.”